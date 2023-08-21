The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Alison M. Garcia as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Surgery

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Alison M. Garcia is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Surgery.

Alison M. Garcia, DMSc, MSPA, PAC

Dr. Garcia pursued higher education at Hartwick College in 2007 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. She then attended Pace University in 2010 where she obtained a Master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies. She launched her career primarily working in neurosurgery; neurotrauma; and stroke/stroke intervention at Harlem Hospital Center and later moved to NYP-Brooklyn Hospital where she continued to work for 11 years. She also worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic and acquired her Doctor of Medical Science degree from the University of Lynchburg in 2021, along with four graduate certificates in Health Administration; Executive Leadership; Global Health/Disaster Medicine; and Advanced PA Education. She is considering acquiring a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Curriculum and Instruction in the future.

Providing the highest-quality and safest medical and surgical care in the New York area, Dr. Garcia works at the Department of Surgical Critical Care at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn. He notes that the doctors, nurses, and clinical teams at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn ranked No. 1 in New York in the U.S. News and World Reports Best Hospitals and has the best safety rating of any hospital in Brooklyn.

Dr. Garcia practices as a physician assistant and is certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). He explained that the NCCPA was established as a not-for-profit organization in 1974 and provides certification programs that reflect standards for clinical knowledge, clinical reasoning, and other medical skills and professional behaviors required upon entry into practice and throughout the careers of PAs. The doctor also noted that a Certified Physician Assistant (PA-C) is a health care practitioner who practices medicine in collaboration with physicians. They examine patients, prescribe medicine, and order diagnostic tests. In most cases, they work under the supervision of physicians or surgeons, but they can work more independently in some states, rural areas, and inner-city areas consulting with physicians only when they need help with cases.

Dr. Garcia holds a board position as the Opportunities Chair for the PAs for Global Health (PAGH), which is a volunteer organization promoting Global Health/Public Health and the unification of Advanced Practice Professionals around the world. He is associated with AAPA, PAGH, IPAEA, and supports local charities. Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Garcia loves to travel and when overseas, she often takes time out of her personal vacation to use her medical training to help at a local clinic or shelter. She has also helped prepare food in a soup kitchen in India and repair support beams in a school in Thailand.

