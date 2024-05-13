The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lilly Moss Parllaku, PA-C, MPAS, BHS as a Pinnacle Professional Member

VILLANOVA, Pa., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Main Line/Philadelphia Suburbs)— Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lilly Moss Parllaku, PA-C, MPAS, BHS, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions in Dermatology.

Lilly Moss Parllaku, PA-C

Lilly Moss Parllaku, a distinguished physician assistant practicing dermatology, is making waves amongst Philadelphia's Main Line as a result of her exceptional patient care. Specializing in dermatology, Parllaku offers comprehensive medical evaluations, offering treatments for a wide range of skin conditions, from skin cancer screenings, medical excisions, to acne and beyond.

She is also recognized for her cosmetic talent. Her artistic eye and injection skills have allowed her to master the ability to enhance natural beauty discreetly–patients leave looking and feeling their best without anyone knowing or suspecting a procedure was performed. Her finesse for subtle enhancements that yield dramatic improvements have patients traveling out of state to see her.

Board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA), and armed with a Master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies as well as a Bachelor of Health Science from Drexel University, Lilly brings a wealth of expertise to her practice. With a deep commitment to personalized care, she tailors treatment plans to meet the unique needs of each patient, ensuring optimal results.

Lilly's dedication extends beyond her practice as she actively contributes to the dermatology community. Affiliated with the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SPDA) and the Pennsylvania Dermatology Physician Assistants (PDPA), she is always seeking out continuing educational opportunities.

Her passion for making a positive impact continues outside of her daily practice. She also founded the nonprofit organization Amkeny Partnership, a volunteer based medical camp held in Kenya, Africa, to serve the surrounding underprivileged communities.

Outside of her medical endeavors, Lilly finds solace in nature, often exploring national parks and enjoying the great outdoors with her daughters and husband. She enjoys hiking, horseback riding, cooking, and artistic projects. She credits her parents, brothers, a particular middle school teacher, and her husband for their unwavering support in both her personal and professional life.

Looking ahead, Lilly is determined to continue advancing her dermatology practice, all while mentoring passionate students who are eager to start a career in the medical field. She serves as a beacon of hope and compassion for her patients. Her philosophy revolves around humility and kindness, ensuring that every interaction reflects her commitment to exceptional patient care.

