The Inner Circle acknowledges Andrew R. Zinkel as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Andrew R. Zinkel is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to medicine, innovation, and healthcare leadership.

Dr. Andrew R. Zinkel has built a distinguished career at the intersection of medicine, innovation, and emerging healthcare technologies. A board certified emergency medicine physician, he served as Senior Medical Director for the Emergency Room with the University of Minnesota Physicians and continues to practice clinically. His career reflects a deep commitment to advancing patient care while shaping the future of healthcare delivery through technology and education.

He is the founder of Accelerance Healthcare Advising, a company dedicated to supporting start up and established medical organizations in integrating artificial intelligence to strengthen performance, improve patient outcomes, and modernize operations. His ability to bridge clinical insight with technological innovation has made him a sought after advisor in the rapidly evolving AI healthcare landscape.

In addition to his clinical and consulting work, Dr. Zinkel serves as an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota. He teaches innovation in healthcare delivery in partnership with the university's business school, helping train future leaders to navigate the challenges and opportunities within modern healthcare systems.

Dr. Zinkel completed his Bachelor of Science in medical microbiology and immunology at the University of Wisconsin Madison and earned his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. He completed his emergency medicine residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. His business education includes an MBA in Medical Industry Leadership and Entrepreneurship from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, the Executive Program in Strategy and Innovation from MIT Sloan School of Management, and the Senior Executive Program in Venture Capital and Private Equity at Columbia Business School.

His certifications include Health Insurance Executive, Physician Executive, and Artificial Intelligence Healthcare professional credentials. He maintains active affiliations with the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American Association for Physician Leadership, the Association for the Board of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, and the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs.

He is also deeply committed to service and community engagement. He is the past chairman of the Minnesota Children's Museum, serves as the Medical Director for the Guthrie Theatre, and volunteers regularly with Habitat for Humanity. These roles reflect his belief in the importance of compassion, creativity, and building stronger communities through service.

He enjoys reading, cooking, and traveling, activities that provide balance and inspiration outside of his professional life. Dr. Zinkel acknowledges Felix Ankel, MD, as an influential mentor whose leadership and guidance helped shape his career.

Looking ahead, Dr. Zinkel plans to dedicate more time to expanding Accelerance Healthcare Advising and writing a book that explores the future of healthcare innovation. His mission remains focused on advancing safe, effective, and transformative approaches to medical care.

