The Inner Circle acknowledges Michael J. Durovic as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

DAVENPORT, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael J. Durovic is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions as an Insurance Executive.

Michael J. Durovic is a seasoned insurance executive whose career spans nearly three decades of leadership, operational excellence, and service within the homeowners insurance and claims management industry. Known for his strategic insight and people focused leadership style, Mr. Durovic has built a reputation for guiding complex organizations through periods of growth, transformation, and operational challenge.

Most recently, Mr. Durovic served as Vice President of Claims Services at Slide Insurance Company, a position he held from 2022 through 2024. In this role, he provided executive oversight of claims operations, organizational leadership, and service delivery strategies across a regional footprint. His tenure reflected a continued commitment to improving claims outcomes while supporting high performing teams and fostering collaboration across departments.

Prior to his role at Slide Insurance Company, Mr. Durovic was Executive Vice President at Pharos Claims Service from 2013 to 2022. During this period, he oversaw large scale claims operations and strategic initiatives while simultaneously serving as Director of Claims for Prepared Insurance Company and Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation. His leadership during these overlapping roles demonstrated his ability to manage complex portfolios, regulatory requirements, and high volume claims environments with consistency and professionalism.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Durovic held key positions with American Integrity Insurance Company, Cunningham Lindsey, and State Farm Insurance, gaining comprehensive experience across claims analysis, supervision, and frontline adjusting. He began his professional journey as a multi line adjuster, establishing a strong foundation that continues to inform his executive decision making and leadership approach.

Mr. Durovic holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Management from Clarkson University, a Master of Science in Management with a concentration in Risk Management and Insurance from Florida State University, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business and Organizational Leadership from Valencia College. His professional development is further supported by extensive leadership and human resources certifications, as well as his designation as a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Durovic has remained committed to civic involvement and service, including seven years of volunteer work with ALK. He has been recognized with several honors, including the Commendable Service Award and multiple scholarship distinctions reflecting both leadership and academic excellence.

Family remains central to Mr. Durovic's life. He is married to his wife, Carla, and together they have five children and twelve grandchildren. As he looks ahead, Mr. Durovic remains focused on continued professional growth and opportunities where his experience, leadership, and values can make a meaningful and lasting impact within the insurance industry.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle