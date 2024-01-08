The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Anika Chowhan as a Trusted Healthcare Professional

CHOWHAN, Md., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Anika Chowhan is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions to Pediatrics.

Dr. Chowhan received a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Berkeley and earned a Medical Degree from Baylor College of Medicine. She is an expert in General Pediatrics and practices in Manassas VA. The doctor specializes in the health care of children and notes that a pediatrician diagnoses and treats infections, injuries, diseases, and other disorders in children. Pediatricians typically work with infants, children, teenagers, and young adults up to age 21. They practice medical care as well as preventative health care. They can oversee and manage the physical, mental, and emotional health of their patients.

Dr. Chowhan has worked in the pediatric field for more than 25 years and also works as a Clinical Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Neonatology and Emergency Medicine. The doctor is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP) and a member of the Virginia Chapter of the American Association of Pediatricians.

Dr. Chowan notes that her mentor is Dr. Ralph Feigin. The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to her dear parents, Masooda and Zak.

