The Inner Circle acknowledges Anna S Rickell as a 2026 Life Achiever

SPATANBURG, S.C., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Anna S Rickell is acknowledged as a 2026 Life Achiever for her contributions to Championing Mental Wellness Through Five Decades of Clinical Social Work.

Anna S Rickell

Anna S. Rickell has had a distinguished career in social work spanning nearly six decades. She began her academic journey at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC, graduating in just three years in 1962 with a degree in Sociology. In 1964, she moved to New York City, where she secured a position in Casework in the Welfare Department and eventually became a supervisor. That same year, she was awarded a scholarship to Columbia University, from which she graduated in 1969 with a Master of Science in Social Work.

Following her graduation, Anna relocated to Los Angeles, where she began working in a Mental Health Clinic with individuals and groups. She later moved to the San Francisco area and served as a Caseworker at a Family Service agency, working with both children and adults. She led two groups—one for adults and another for young mothers. At the time, she earned two licenses for Clinical Work, which was considered innovative: a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and a Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT). In June 1969, she was recognized for her exceptional contributions with an award for "Contribution to Family Life in Marin County" by her agency.

Anna eventually returned to New York, where she worked with children and adults in both private practice and at the Counseling Center of Southern Westchester. Over a span of 27 years, she provided individual and group therapy and held licenses to practice in New York, Texas, Maryland, and South Carolina. During this time, she was recognized for her contributions to group therapy, receiving a certificate for her "Contribution to Group Therapy" as well as a Certificate of Appreciation for her work with victims of Hurricane Katrina through a Disaster Relief Organization.

Later, Anna relocated to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she continued her private practice and facilitated grief groups at the First Presbyterian Church. These groups, which she has led for over 13 years, support individuals coping with loss. She also leads a second group that has met regularly for six years. Anna remains actively licensed in South Carolina and continues her work with great pride. She is a founding member of the Board-Certified Diplomate in Clinical Social Work and is deeply honored to have spent nearly 60 years in the profession.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle