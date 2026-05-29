The Inner Circle acknowledges Lauren M. Lopez as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Financial Excellence and Operational Innovation

RAYNE, La., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lauren M. Lopez is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Financial Excellence and Operational Innovation.

Lauren M. Lopez

Lauren M. Lopez has built a career defined by precision, adaptability, and entrepreneurial determination. Guided by a personal philosophy centered on continuous learning, she has consistently stepped into unfamiliar territory, mastered complex systems, and created scalable solutions that drive measurable impact. This self starter mindset has carried her from valedictorian and award winning graduate to a trusted financial and operational leader within high stakes industries.

Since 2022, Ms. Lopez has served as chief financial officer of both Mid South Disaster Solutions and Mid South Chemical Company. In these roles, she has played a pivotal part in transforming Mid South Disaster Solutions from a developing operation into a nationally recognized provider of emergency water solutions. Through strategic leadership, she helped build a high performing core team, transitioned operations from leased equipment to company owned modern tanker fleets, and supported the strategic placement of assets across multiple states to ensure rapid response when water systems fail.

Ms. Lopez has also been instrumental in implementing advanced point of use filtration technologies that protect hospitals, nursing homes, and immunocompromised populations during municipal water disruptions. Her ability to quickly master logistics coordination, Department of Transportation compliance, regulatory frameworks, and emergency management contracting has repeatedly turned potential crises into efficient and life saving outcomes.

She earned her degree in accounting and business management from South Louisiana Community College in 2012 and brings more than 15 years of industry experience in financial strategy and business management. Her expertise in accounting and financial oversight continues to support sustainable growth and operational excellence across both organizations.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ms. Lopez remains deeply committed to her community. She is a dedicated supporter of Faith House of Acadiana and volunteers with local schools. Outside of work, she treasures time spent hunting, fishing, and raising her son.

Colleagues often describe Ms. Lopez as a leader who steps into whatever role is needed and creates solutions when none exist. Guided by her belief that growth only stops when curiosity does, she remains focused on continued growth and long term success for the organizations and communities she serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle