The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dr. James M. Shorter as a Pinnacle Professional Member

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. James M. Shorter is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to advancing animal welfare through compassion and innovation.

Dr. James M. Shorter has built a remarkable legacy in veterinary medicine, providing expert care to small and companion animals for more than 47 years. Known for his unwavering commitment and innovative approach, Dr. Shorter has become a trusted figure in the field, respected by colleagues, clients, and organizations alike.

Dr. James M. Shorter

A graduate of Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama, he earned his Bachelor of Science in biology in 1974, followed by a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1978. He worked summers in Tuskegee on the ambulatory service and in Arizona on the Papago Indian Reservation through the U.S. COSTEP program during his junior year.

Upon graduation, he worked as an associate at Bergen Animal Hospital in Teaneck, NJ for four years before purchasing the practice. He operated the practice for 23 years, brought on multiple associates, and gained AAHA accreditation within a few years. After selling the practice in 2000, he joined New York Veterinary Hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan as an associate veterinarian and principal surgeon, acquiring his New York license.

On September 11, 2001, Dr. Shorter and his colleague Dr. Barbara Kalvig were among the first veterinary responders at Ground Zero, arriving just hours after the collapse of Tower Two. They helped establish a MASH unit to care for the more than 300 search and rescue dogs working the pile. The large mobile hospital they operated in was transported to the site by the Suffolk County SPCA. Dr. Shorter played a central role in maintaining protocols for aid, decontamination, and coordination with the many volunteer veterinarians who staffed the site 24/7 for six weeks. These efforts led to the formation of NYCVERT (New York City Veterinary Emergency Response Team), which secured a seat with New York's Office of Emergency Management. NYCVERT would go on to provide critical support during Hurricane Sandy and in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, where Dr. Shorter helped raise funds and traveled with the team to Port-au-Prince.

In 2013, Dr. Shorter co-founded Kalvig and Shorter Veterinary Associates in Manhattan's Murray Hill District, where he continues to serve as the primary surgeon and practitioner. The practice is known for its exceptional customer service and strong relationships with a diverse and loyal clientele.

Outside of his professional accomplishments, Dr. Shorter has long prioritized personal health and fitness. Throughout his college years and adult life, he has remained dedicated to both aerobic and strength training. He is particularly proud of earning two nationally recognized certifications: the ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) certification in 2009 and the NSCA-Certified Personal Trainer designation in 2011. These certifications allow him to work with special populations and elite athletes and reflect his advanced understanding of training methods—benefiting not only others but also his own lifelong wellness.

Dr. Shorter remains actively involved in multiple professional associations, including the American Veterinary Medical Association, New York VMA, the National Association for Black Veterinarians, and the National Veterinary Response Teams under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. His service also extends to his advisory work with Tails of Hope, a nonprofit that supports military, police, and transit search and rescue dogs. He has helped develop field protocols for emergency veterinary care and decontamination.

Dr. Shorter is credited with designing a state-of-the-art mobile veterinary hospital specifically for working dogs. Housed in a 53-foot tractor trailer, this original prototype is equipped with full diagnostic capabilities, a surgical suite, laboratory, ultrasound, and decontamination facilities—making it the first of its kind.

He has received numerous accolades, including the Unsung Hero Award from the Tuskegee Alumni Association, the Above and Beyond Award from Tails of Hope, and the Veterinarian of the Year honor from the NJVMA.

Dr. Shorter's inspiration stems from his family's legacy in medicine. His adoptive mother was a pioneering pediatrician, accomplished concert pianist, and former owner of the Philadelphia Stars Negro League baseball team in the 1940s. He is proud of his children's achievements—his daughter is an obstetrician-gynecologist at Stanford, and his son is an entertainment attorney in Houston, Texas. He also dedicates time to mentoring previously incarcerated individuals, reflecting his deep commitment to second chances and personal growth.

Dr. Shorter's life is enriched by a variety of interests, including music (he plays electric bass), traditional archery, firearms expertise, tennis, hiking, and global travel. A voracious reader of non-fiction books on history and culture, he is always pursuing new knowledge.

Looking ahead, Dr. Shorter aspires to continue mentoring young people, sharing his journey to inspire hope and purpose. He currently mentors students, interns, and youth groups, always welcoming the opportunity to guide future generations in veterinary medicine and beyond—a legacy he holds close to his heart.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle