The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Arun Kumar Sherma as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Internal Medicine

Dr. Sherma pursued higher education at Northwestern University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a focus on Neuroscience. He then attended the University of Cincinnati, School of Medicine where he received a Medical Degree. The doctor completed a residency in internal medicine and neurology at Tulane University and a fellowship in neurocritical care at the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Dr. Sherma is board-certified in neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) and explained that the ABPN is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to serving the professions of psychiatry and neurology. He is also board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and asserts that the ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

An expert in treating patients with traumatic brain and spinal cord conditions in the intensive care unit that may be due to stroke; brain hemorrhages; neuromuscular disorders; or traumatic injury, Dr. Sherma is an Assistant Professor of Neurology with Wayne State University, School of Medicine. He explained that neurology is a branch of medicine dealing with disorders of the nervous system. Neurologists are licensed medical specialists who diagnose and treat disorders that affect the brain; spinal cord; nerves; and muscles of patients. He said neurologists examine a patient's mental and physical status; conduct medical tests and scans; and evaluate the results to diagnose and treat the patient.

Dedicated to excellence in the field, the doctor is a member of the Neuro Critical Care Society; Society of Critical Care Medicine; American Association of Neurology; and the American College of Physicians. Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor volunteers his time and fosters animals for the ASPCA.

