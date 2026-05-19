The Inner Circle acknowledges David Jones, Jr. as an Inner Circle Lifetime

BALTIMORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David Jones, Jr. is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Sales Leadership and Business Strategy.

David A. Jones Jr

David Jones Jr. is a transformational sales executive and business strategist recognized for building high-performing teams, driving organizational growth, and developing lasting client partnerships across multiple industries. Recently named Regional Vice President of Sales for the Central Atlantic Region at Securitas, Mr. Jones oversees strategic sales leadership, business development initiatives, and regional growth strategies across multiple markets.

Throughout his career, Mr. Jones has held leadership roles with American Pest, Comcast, and Vector Security, where he became known for developing sales talent, strengthening organizational performance, and creating scalable growth strategies rooted in communication, accountability, and culture.

Widely respected for his expertise in sales leadership, business development, and strategic growth, Mr. Jones has built a reputation for helping organizations improve performance while mentoring professionals to reach their highest potential. His leadership philosophy emphasizes accountability, culture, communication, and long-term relationship building.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Jones serves as a board member for TCP Youth Empowerment and as Co-Committee Chair of the Taxpayers' Improvement Association of Patapsco Park, Inc. He is actively involved in initiatives focused on leadership development, community engagement, and empowering future generations.

Mr. Jones is also developing On Purpose Group, a leadership and personal growth platform built around Destination Driven™ and the philosophy of helping individuals "Know Your C.R.A.F.T.™" through Clarity, Resilience, Accountability, Focus, and Tactical Execution. Through this platform, he aims to help youth and adults identify their destination, develop purposeful leadership habits, and build a meaningful path toward long-term success and impact.

Outside of his professional and community leadership efforts, Mr. Jones values family, mentorship, personal growth, and music. He remains committed to creating environments where individuals feel supported, challenged, and inspired to succeed.

Looking ahead, Mr. Jones plans to continue expanding his impact through leadership development, mentorship, speaking engagements, and strategic growth initiatives.

Grounded by strong family values and inspired by the importance of leadership, mentorship, and service, Mr. Jones remains committed to helping individuals discover purpose, build meaningful relationships, and create lives rooted in growth, accountability, and impact.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle