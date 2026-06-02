The Inner Circle acknowledges Ashley "Ash" Spoto, M.Ed as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

JACKSON, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ashley "Ash" Spoto, M.Ed is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Corporate Leadership and Workforce Development.

Ashley "Ash" Spoto, M.Ed is building a rising career in corporate leadership and education, distinguished by her commitment to developing people and driving performance through structured learning and operational excellence.

Ashley (Ash) Spoto, M.Ed

Specializing in corporate training and leadership development, Ms. Spoto focuses on education, technical development, and operational leadership within fast paced environments. Her work centers on enhancing workforce capability through structured training initiatives and developing employees skills that strengthen both individual growth and organizational performance.

Currently contributing her expertise at L'Oréal, Ms. Spoto brings experience spanning education, training, and operations. She is recognized for her ability to translate complex knowledge into accessible learning frameworks that empower teams, improve technical proficiency, and support long term leadership development.

Ms. Spoto earned a Master of Education in Adult and Continuing Education from the Rutgers Graduate School of Education in 2025. She previously received a bachelor's degree in luxury brand communications and marketing from Susquehanna University in 2017, a foundation that continues to inform her strategic communication style and leadership approach.

Beyond her professional work, she remains actively engaged with her alma mater as a board member on the Sigmund Weis School of Business Advisory Council at Susquehanna University and supports philanthropic initiatives as an advisor and Friend of Beta Ambassador and fundraising supporter for Beta Theta Pi.

In her personal time, Ms. Spoto enjoys hiking, reading, travel, and spending time with friends and family. Looking ahead, she remains focused on continued leadership growth and expanding her impact within the corporate training and development space while advancing her role at L'Oréal.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle