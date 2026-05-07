The Inner Circle acknowledges Asia Alexus Alexander as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

BATON ROUGE, La., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Asia Alexus Alexander is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions in Marketing Education.

Asia Alexus Alexander, M.S.M., is emerging as a dynamic voice in higher education and marketing instruction, shaping the next generation of professionals through an innovative and experiential approach to learning. With a passion for the intersection of data, creativity, and human behavior, she is redefining how marketing is taught and applied in both academic and professional settings.

Asia Alexus Alexander

As a marketing instructor, Ms. Alexander designs her courses to mirror the structure and pace of modern marketing agencies. Through the integration of live case studies, industry guest speakers, and analytics-driven projects, she immerses students in real-world marketing challenges. This hands-on model equips graduates with practical skills, strategic thinking, and the confidence needed to contribute meaningfully in competitive business environments from the start of their careers. In addition to serving as an instructor, Ms. Alexander serves as a faculty advisor for two student organizations in the College of Business: Minorities in Sports (MiSNextAtSUBR) and Women Business Alliance (WBA).

Ms. Alexander earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Southern University in 2022 and a Master of Science in marketing from East Texas A&M University in 2024. She is currently pursuing a PhD in business administration with a concentration in marketing at the University of South Alabama, with plans to complete her doctoral studies in 2028.

Before transitioning into academia, Ms. Alexander refined her marketing and research expertise at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and The Walt Disney Studios. In these roles, she led initiatives in survey design, data analysis, and content strategy, helping organizations connect authentically with diverse audiences while improving campaign performance and operational efficiency. She is highly skilled in analytics tools such as Tableau, SPSS, and Google Analytics, and is known for translating complex data into actionable insights that drive results.

In addition to her academic and professional work, Ms. Alexander is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated. Ms. Alexander has presented at conferences, such as the Association of Marketing Theory & Practice (AMTP), the Marketing Management Association (MMA), and the International Society of Marketing (ISM). Outside of the classroom, she enjoys writing, practicing yoga, and mentoring others.

Looking ahead, Ms. Alexander plans to complete her doctoral degree and expand her impact as a business and higher education consultant and writer. Guided by a philosophy centered on confidence, continuous learning, and empowerment, she encourages young women entering the field to recognize their inherent value and limitless potential, believing that education and curiosity are the foundations of lasting success.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle