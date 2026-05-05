The Inner Circle acknowledges Hon. Lynn OʼMalley Taylor (Ret.) as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A distinguished figure in California's judicial community, Hon. Lynn OʼMalley Taylor (Ret.) devoted 35 years to service on the bench, leaving a lasting impact on trial court proceedings and judicial leadership throughout the region. Her career reflects a steadfast commitment to fairness, accessibility, and integrity within the legal system.

Lynn OʼMalley Taylor (Ret.)

Judge Taylor began her professional journey as a teacher from 1964 to 1972, before earning her Juris Doctor from San Francisco Law School. She was the first woman elected to the Municipal Court of California, County of Marin in 1982. In 1990, Judge Taylor was elected, without opposition, to the Superior Court of California, County of Marin. After retiring from the Superior Court in 2004, Judge Taylor served as an assigned judge for 15 years, her last eight years in the Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco Civil Division.

Now retired from the bench, Judge Taylor began working with JAMS in October 2019, where she continues to serve the legal community as a mediator, arbitrator, special master, and court appointed referee. Her expertise in judicial oversight, mediation, and trial proceedings remains highly regarded.

Beyond the courtroom, Judge Taylor contributed to statewide legal advancement through her service on the Judicial Council Civil Jury Instruction Task Force. The Task Force drafted new Civil Jury Instructions, now called CACI, that were user friendly and accessible to judges across California without charge.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education cum laude, Judge Taylor remains active in civic life through the San Rafael Marin Evening Rotary Club and as a board member of Marin Council of Scouting USA. In 2019, she was inducted into the Marin Womens' Hall of Fame in recognition of her trailblazing contributions.

Influenced by her parents, Edmund James OʼMalley and Elizabeth Hoover OʼMalley, Judge Taylor continues to approach her work with a philosophy centered on fairness, accessibility, and ongoing public service. Looking ahead, she plans to remain engaged in arbitration and mediation, continuing her lifelong dedication to the law and the community it serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle