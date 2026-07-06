The Inner Circle acknowledges Bonnie Baker, JD as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

ANDERSON, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Bonnie Baker, JD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Bankruptcy and Financial Recovery Law.

Bonnie Baker

Bonnie Baker, JD, has built a respected legal career focused on helping individuals and families regain financial stability through experienced legal guidance and advocacy. Practicing in Northern California, she concentrates on bankruptcy law, wills and trusts, and debt relief services, providing clients with clear strategies to navigate financial challenges and rebuild their futures.

With more than 15 years of experience handling bankruptcy cases, Ms. Baker regularly represents clients in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 proceedings. Her practice also includes estate planning services, helping individuals protect their assets and plan for the future through wills and trusts. In addition to these areas, she brings broad legal knowledge from work in personal injury, corporate law, real estate matters, civil litigation, and criminal litigation.

Ms. Baker earned her Juris Doctor from Lincoln Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California. She also pursued additional academic study in Japan, expanding her educational experience. She is an active member of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, reflecting her commitment to staying engaged with developments in consumer protection and bankruptcy law.

Her dedication to advocacy and leadership will be highlighted in an upcoming CUTV News Radio broadcast, where she will discuss empowering women and supporting leadership and advocacy initiatives within the legal profession and the broader community.

Outside of her legal work, Ms. Baker enjoys farming chickens and vegetables, an activity that reflects her appreciation for sustainability and hands on living. Looking ahead, she plans to continue expanding her legal practice while remaining committed to helping clients overcome financial hardship and achieve long term stability. Guided by a philosophy centered on human rights, women's empowerment, and the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion, she remains dedicated to making a meaningful impact through her work.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle