The Inner Circle acknowledges Jack Lyon as an Inner Circle Five Year

LIVONIA, Mich., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jack Lyon is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five Year for his contributions to Hospitality Operations and Venue Management.

Jack Lyon has built a distinguished career in hospitality, venue management, and food and beverage operations, earning recognition for his leadership, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Throughout his career, he has successfully managed large-scale hospitality operations while developing high-performing teams and fostering a culture of service and accountability.

Most recently, Mr. Lyon has served as Vice President of Hospitality Operations with Oak View Group, where he oversees food and beverage operations at the McCormick Place campus in Chicago, the largest convention facility in the Western Hemisphere. In this role, he has been responsible for managing complex hospitality operations that support some of the nation's largest conventions, trade shows, and special events while maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer service.

Mr. Lyon's expertise includes hospitality leadership, venue management, food and beverage operations, organizational leadership, and people management. His ability to build strong teams and create operational efficiencies has contributed significantly to the success of every organization he has served.

He earned an Associate degree from Northwest State, providing the educational foundation for a career dedicated to leadership and operational excellence within the hospitality industry.

Throughout his professional journey, Mr. Lyon has developed a reputation as an accomplished hospitality executive capable of managing large, complex operations while maintaining a focus on employee development and guest satisfaction. His leadership at McCormick Place represents one of the defining achievements of his career, overseeing hospitality services at one of the world's premier event destinations.

His accomplishments have been recognized through numerous honors, including the Naval Achievement Medal, the 2017 Rookie of the Year Award from Centerplate, and the 2019 National Account of the Year Award from Sodexo. These recognitions reflect his dedication to excellence, innovation, and outstanding leadership throughout his career.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Mr. Lyon enjoys motorcycle riding, pickleball, hiking, and spending quality time with his three grandchildren, whom he considers one of his greatest joys.

Looking ahead, Mr. Lyon plans to transition from his executive leadership role with Oak View Group and launch his own consulting and business coaching firm. Drawing upon decades of experience in hospitality operations and venue management, he looks forward to helping organizations improve operational performance, strengthen leadership, and enhance guest experiences through strategic consulting.

Guided by a philosophy centered on strong leadership, teamwork, and continuous improvement, Mr. Lyon remains committed to helping organizations and individuals reach their highest potential while continuing to make a lasting impact on the hospitality industry.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle