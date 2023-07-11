The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Brett S. Morris as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Business Management Development and Employee Benefits.

METAIRIE, La., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Brett S. Morris is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Business Management Development and Employee Benefits. Mr. Morris began his pursuit of higher education at The University of Southern Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 2005. Focused on financial planning and mathematics, he has more than 18 years of experience as a business manager and specializes in both nonprofit and for-profit business models. 

Mr. Morris is the manager of the nonprofit Samaritan Fund Foundation and his responsibilities include raising and providing funds for those dealing with high-cost medical diagnoses as well as medical plans and insurance to those who are unable to obtain medical coverage elsewhere.

A proven leader in his field, Mr. Morris previously served as the senior vice president of Regions Bank from 2014 to 2018 and an account executive for Fox Everett Inc. from 2010 to 2014. He also worked in the insurance industry as a senior vice president of Alliant Insurance Services Inc. from 2018 to 2020. He notes that his extensive knowledge of employee benefits stems from more than two years as an employee benefits executive for Aparicio, Walker and Seeling Inc. between 2008 and 2010.

Attributing his success to his ability to overcome his own personal struggles, Mr. Morris asserts that these hurdles allowed him to grow stronger and better suited to help others do the same. He is most notably proud to have built his own company with the Samaritan Fund Program, as it has allowed him to help many individuals. Looking towards the future, Mr. Morris plans to further expand his business and help more people-including employees, employers, and those living in underserved communities.

