The Inner Circle acknowledges Amy N. McBride as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LITTLETON, Colo., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Amy N. McBride is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Compliance in Financial Services.

Amy N. McBride has built a nearly 30 year career defined by adaptability, leadership, and a forward looking perspective within the financial services industry. Currently serving as vice president of compliance at Ares Wealth Management Solutions, Ms. McBride brings strategic insight and a people centered approach to one of the industry's most critical functions.

Ms. McBride joined Ares Wealth Management Solutions in 2023 after briefly operating her own consulting firm. In her current role, she provides regulatory guidance informed by standards and oversight from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Global Investment Performance Standards. Her work ensures organizational alignment with regulatory expectations while supporting operational clarity and long term stability.

Over the course of her career, Ms. McBride has transformed her initial apprehension toward compliance into a professional strength. Today, she is known for reframing compliance as a collaborative partner rather than a barrier. Her approach emphasizes trust, transparency, and alignment with organizational goals, positioning compliance as a function that supports innovation, growth, and sustainable success.

Ms. McBride earned a Bachelor of Science in applied learning and development with a specialization in French from The University of Texas at Austin in 1998. She further expanded her professional toolkit by earning certification as a strengths coach through Gallup Inc. in 2017, enhancing her ability to guide teams, foster engagement, and support leadership development within regulated environments.

With three decades of industry experience, Ms. McBride's career reflects a balance of regulatory expertise and human centered leadership. She is an active member of the National Association of Securities Dealers and continues to contribute to the industry through thoughtful compliance strategy and advisory support.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Ms. McBride is a devoted mother to her two sons, Jackson and Grant. She enjoys traveling and spending time supporting her children in their athletic pursuits.

Looking ahead, Ms. McBride plans to expand her consulting work, with a vision of contributing beyond traditional compliance functions. She seeks to support organizations from a holistic perspective, integrating regulatory integrity with strategic growth, organizational development, and long term value creation.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle