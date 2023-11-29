The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Bruce S. Fine as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Comprehensive Family Dental Care

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Bruce S. Fine is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Comprehensive Family Dental Care.

Bruce S. Fine
Dr. Fine graduated from Muhlenberg College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He then earned a DDS from Georgetown University School of Dentistry and completed a multitude of fellowships including: an FAGD at the Academy of General Dentistry, his FICOI at the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and received his FIALD at the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry. Additionally, he has received a Mastery Award (AADSM) from the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine. Many of his patients are doctors, dentists, assistants, and hygienists from other dental practices as well as patients coming from China, Israel, South Africa, and other countries.

His focus now is on helping those in need who have lost some or all of their teeth as well as those whose teeth are failing. There is now a dramatic change in dental implants that can solve these problems more comfortably, and significantly less expensively.

Upon graduating from Dental School, he was hired by his Professor and taught at Georgetown University Dental School. His good friend in Dental School, Dr. Robert Gregg II invented LANAP (Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure) to eliminate gum disease and has been doing it for quite some time. LANAP regenerates the bone that was lost and kills the bacteria that originally caused the bone destruction. In comparison to conventional gum disease treatment, gum specialists used to cut down the gum and bone around the tooth to the depth of bone loss. In 1989, he started heavily getting involved with Dental Implants and has been creating All on X cases as well as Hybrid Dentures, Denture Stabilization (dentures that snap in place and hold the denture securely in place), individual tooth replacement, and implant-supported roundhouse bridges. Additionally, he has done CBCT 3D scans for almost 15 years that are half the radiation of common 2D Full Mouth X-rays and are so much more highly diagnostic than 2D X-rays. He became the first dentist on the East Coast to do the Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation. Dr. Fine has provided Dentistry for the underserved through the Wayne Township Health Department. He is also a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in Wayne Township.

Prior to the pandemic, he did work with Dentistry from the Heart, which is a worldwide non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing free dental care for people in need. In addition, he has been in support of St. Jude's Hospital, Wayne school bands, Wayne PAL, and many other local charities. He works in private practice and provides comprehensive family dentistry that includes implants, cosmetics, Invisalign, crowns, bridges, dentures, whitening, sleep apnea devices, and nightguards. He has been awarded many Americas' Best Dentists Awards, NJ Top Dentists, and many other plaques. He is dedicated to his philosophy of "love what you do and care for those people that need your help."

Working in the field for more than 39 years, he explained, "My goal is to provide patients with the best possible care and comfort," "I love dentistry, whether I'm giving someone a beautiful new smile, restoring full function to a patient's dentition or stopping cavities and gum disease from ever happening again." He notes that his mentors are Dr. Robert Gregg, Dr. John Chao, Dr. Gordon Christensen and Dr. Todd Shatkin.

Looking towards the future, the doctor plans to grow the practice and take great care of patients. Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Fine has created Wayne AZA and has been active ever since. He also enjoys traveling and especially spending time with his family at Disney World.

