The Inner Circle acknowledges, Walter H. Halloran, MD, FACS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

With more than 40 years of medical experience, Walter H. Halloran, MD, FACS, has dedicated his career to advancing patient care in cardiothoracic surgery. Based in Indiana, Dr. Halloran provides comprehensive pre-operative, surgical, and post-operative treatment, specializing in open heart surgery, aneurysm and valve repair, lung cancer procedures, esophageal surgery, and peripheral vascular interventions. He also remains at the forefront of innovation through continued training in minimally invasive and heart valve techniques.

Dr. Halloran's academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from St. John's University in Minnesota, followed by his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency and cardiothoracic fellowship at the University of Rochester in New York. Board certified in cardiothoracic surgery, he is a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgery, the Indiana State Medical Association, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Halloran has devoted time to civic leadership. He has served on the boards of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, St. Joseph's High School, and the American Heart Association for St. Joseph County, where he helped spearhead the "Heart Reach Michiana" initiative to provide cardiac defibrillators to the community. His humanitarian work includes medical missions to the Dominican Republic and Laos.

A U.S. Army Reserve Medical Corps veteran, Dr. Halloran served from 1988 to 2015, retiring at the rank of Colonel after assignments at several Army hospitals, including Madigan Army Hospital. His career reflects a lifelong dedication to medicine, service, and community.

Dr. Halloran credits his mentors, Jack Delaney, MD, and Seymour Schwartz, MD, for shaping his career path. He honors the memory of his grandfather, Walter H. Halloran, MD, whose example inspired him to pursue medicine.

Looking ahead, Dr. Halloran remains committed to providing leading-edge cardiothoracic care while contributing to the advancement of surgical excellence and patient outcomes.

