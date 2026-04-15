The Inner Circle acknowledges Calvin Harper as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

CINCINNATI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Calvin Harper is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Youth Leadership and Career Development.

Calvin HaNeil H. Fishman, CPA,rper

Calvin Harper has built a distinguished career in youth development and education, dedicating his work to helping young people discover new opportunities and develop leadership skills for the future. He currently serves as Director of Youth Programs at the Cincinnati Museum Center, a role he has held since 2010, where he focuses on career and leadership development for youth ages 13 to 18.

In this position, Mr. Harper introduces students to a broad range of career paths and encourages them to explore opportunities beyond their immediate surroundings. He organizes college tours and coordinates visits from professionals across numerous fields including engineering, medicine, law, counseling, and skilled trades. These experiences help students broaden their perspectives and identify areas of interest that may shape their future careers.

Prior to becoming director, Mr. Harper served as Senior Youth Program Coordinator at the Cincinnati Museum Center from 2007 to 2010. During that time, he developed and implemented educational programs designed to strengthen student engagement, build confidence, and support long term academic and career readiness. His leadership contributed to expanding outreach initiatives that connected students with mentors, resources, and opportunities that promote personal and professional growth.

Mr. Harper earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering from Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama. A servant leader by nature, he remains deeply committed to mentoring youth. He volunteers as a Big Brother through a faith based mentoring organization and has also coached cheerleading teams at multiple high schools as a tumbling coach, helping students build confidence, discipline, and teamwork.

His contributions have been recognized with several honors, including the Outstanding Volunteer Program Award from the Cincinnati Association of Volunteer Administrators in 2013 and the Butler Bain Award from the Cincinnati Museum Center in 2024 for his dedication to service and excellence. In 2025, his work was also highlighted in Movers and Makers "Notables Helping Teens Succeed," further recognizing his commitment to empowering the next generation.

Outside of his professional work, Mr. Harper enjoys spending time with his son and playing sports including basketball, baseball, and football. He dedicates his work in loving memory of his father, Rev. Calvin A. Harper.

Looking ahead, Mr. Harper plans to expand youth programs that expose students to new experiences beyond Cincinnati. His vision includes educational travel opportunities that allow young people to explore different cities and cultures across the country while increasing staff capacity to serve more participants and further strengthen youth leadership development.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle