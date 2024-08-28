The Inner Circle acknowledges, Cameron B. Huckell as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Cameron B. Huckell, MD, FACS, FAAOS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery.

Cameron B. Huckell, MD, FACS, FAAOS

Dr. Cameron B. Huckell, renowned orthopedic and spinal surgeon, is making waves in the medical field with his exceptional expertise and dedication to patient care. As the driving force behind Pinnacle Orthopedics and Spine Specialists, Dr. Huckell specializes in a wide range of spinal surgeries, including cervical and lumbar fusions, disc replacements, and spinal deformity corrections.

With a commitment to providing personalized and ethical care, Dr. Huckell takes the time to listen to his patients and offer expert advice on the most appropriate treatment options. His approach prioritizes patient well-being and ensures that each individual receives the highest standard of care.

Dr. Huckell's journey to becoming a leading authority in orthopedic and spinal surgery is marked by extensive education and training. He earned his BSc/MD from McGill University, School of Medicine, followed by a residency in general orthopedics at the University of Toronto affiliated hospitals. Dr. Huckell further honed his skills through fellowships in spine and orthopedic trauma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, as well as additional studies in spinal orthopedics in Berne, Switzerland. His expertise was solidified with a fellowship in spinal surgery at Johns Hopkins, where he later served as full-time faculty and director of the residency program.

Dr. Huckell is actively involved in various professional organizations, including the North American Spine Society, Cervical Spine Research Society, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and American College of Surgeons. Beyond his professional endeavors, he remains dedicated to his community through his involvement with Trinity Episcopal Church of Buffalo.

Dr. Huckell attributes much of his success to the guidance and mentorship of esteemed colleagues such as Joseph Schatsker, MD; John Kostuik, MD; and Kevin Gibbons, MD. As a family man with three children, Dr. Huckell understands the importance of balancing his professional and personal life, further fueling his commitment to excellence in patient care.

