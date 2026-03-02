The Inner Circle acknowledges Catherine A. Oleksiw, Ph.D., PCC as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Catherine A. Oleksiw, Ph.D., PCC is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Driving Measurable Impact Through Leadership Coaching and Educational Psychology.

Catherine A. Oleksiw, Ph.D., PCC

Dr. Catherine A. Oleksiw, Ph.D., PCC, stands at the intersection of psychology, education, and leadership development, bringing decades of expertise to her work as Managing Principal of Measured Transitions and Associate Professor of Psychology with The Chicago School. Through a tailored approach, she equips business leaders with the tools they need to evaluate performance, implement strategic initiatives, and lead with clarity.

At Measured Transitions, Dr. Oleksiw provides consulting services focused on performance measurement and organizational planning. She designs customized strategies to help leaders and teams assess project outcomes, strengthen program effectiveness, and foster growth. In academia, her work at The Chicago School College of Professional and Graduate Studies extends to her role as Chair of the Business Psychology Department at the Dallas campus—where she oversees the Master's in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and two doctoral programs, in Organizational Leadership and Business Psychology.

Dr. Oleksiw's educational path reflects a deep commitment to understanding human behavior and performance. She holds a BA in psychology from the University of Hartford, an MA in psychology and education, and an Ed.M in educational psychology with a focus on measurement and evaluation from Teacher's College at Columbia University. She also earned her Ph.D. in educational psychology with a focus on measurement and evaluation from Columbia's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. In addition, she is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) through the International Coaching Federation and holds an ROI skill-building certificate from the ROI Institute.

Actively involved in the professional community, Dr. Oleksiw is a member of the American Psychological Association, the American Evaluation Association, the American Educational Research Association, and the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and the ICF North Texas chapter. Her commitment to service extends to providing pro bono coaching for veterans and their spouses through the nonprofit Stand Beside Them.

Inspired by the guidance of her mentor, Dr. James B. Matthews, and grounded in the memory of her parents, Michael (Babe) Oleksiw and L. Diana O'Brian, Dr. Oleksiw continues to shape the future of business psychology and executive development with insight, compassion, and a measurable approach to success.

