The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Andrew Wondra as a 2026 Pinnacle Lifetime Member

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Andrew Wondra has been recognized as a 2026 Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to personalized, patient-centered recovery in interventional pain medicine.

Andrew Wondra, MD

Dr. Andrew Wondra is a double board-certified physician specializing in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Interventional Pain Management. He is the founder of Wondra Spine & Pain Associates, a private medical practice dedicated to helping patients overcome acute and chronic pain through advanced, minimally invasive procedures combined with individualized rehabilitation strategies.

Dr. Wondra's clinical approach focuses on identifying and treating the root causes of pain rather than masking symptoms. By integrating image-guided interventions, minimally invasive lumbar decompression and sacroiliac joint fusion, neuromodulation, regenerative and metabolic/hormonal optimization, and functional rehabilitation, he helps patients restore mobility, strength, and confidence while minimizing reliance on long-term medications or invasive surgery.

With formal training in physical and rehabilitative medicine, Dr. Wondra emphasizes movement-based recovery, joint stabilization, spine health, and weight management as essential components of long-term pain relief. Each patient receives a customized treatment plan designed to promote durable outcomes, improved function, and overall wellness.

Dr. Wondra received his Doctor of Medicine from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, and his residency training in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Georgetown University. He then completed advanced fellowship training in Interventional Pain Management, focusing on minimally invasive spine and joint procedures at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.

He is double board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Interventional Pain Medicine and is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, the North American Neuromodulation Society, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, the International Pain and Spine Intervention Society, and the Palm Beach County Medical Society.

Looking ahead, Dr. Wondra plans to expand his practice to include an on-site rehabilitation and patient gymnasium, wellness center, and eventually an ambulatory surgical center, creating a fully integrated care environment where patients can receive procedural treatment, participate in guided rehabilitation, and continue building long-term strength and resilience. His vision reflects a genuinely modern, outcome-driven model of pain management centered on restoring function and quality of life.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle