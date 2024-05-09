The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Cathy Krizner as a Top Pinnacle Professional

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Cathy Krizner is Celebrating a Decade of Excellence as Owner of Joe's Oasis. She is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the Restaurant industry.

Cathy Krizner, a seasoned professional in the restaurant industry, celebrates a decade of excellence as the proud proprietor of Joe's Oasis, a vibrant full-service bar and grill located in Wilmington, North Carolina. Her remarkable journey from a career counselor in Pennsylvania to a successful restaurateur has earned her recognition as a prominent figure in the field.

Ms. Krizner's alma mater is Carlow University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in English Literature and Psychology in 1993. Her previous role as a career counselor provided her with valuable insights and skills that laid the groundwork for her transition into the dynamic world of restaurant ownership.

Joe's Oasis has become a beloved local establishment, celebrated for its diverse menu that boasts an enticing array of starters, snacks, wings, burgers, and dishes influenced by Pittsburgh cuisine. However, it is Joe's Oasis' house-made pierogies, available in a staggering selection of approximately 80 delectable varieties, that truly steal the show. The restaurant offers more than just mouthwatering cuisine; it also provides a lively atmosphere with live entertainment, music bingo on Monday nights, and trivia on Wednesday nights.

What makes Joe's Oasis even more special is the fact that Ms. Krizner built the bar in honor of her late husband, Joe, imbuing the establishment with a deep sense of love and dedication that resonates with the community.

The restaurant's rise to prominence has been nothing short of extraordinary, as it was featured in a 2019 article in StarNews Online for its appearance on the renowned television show "Man v. Food." Ms. Krizner's exceptional management skills have been instrumental in steering Joe's Oasis to its current level of success, fostering a dedicated community of loyal customers.

As Ms. Krizner marks her 10th year at the helm of Joe's Oasis, she looks forward to the future with ambitious plans to further expand and enhance the restaurant's success. As a business professional and the widow of her late husband, Joe, she is actively considering the exciting possibility of opening a second location, allowing Joe's Oasis to bring its renowned offerings to an even wider audience of delighted customers.

Cathy Krizner's remarkable journey from career counselor to celebrated restaurateur is a testament to her unwavering dedication, resilience, and commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences. Joe's Oasis isn't just a restaurant; it's a testament to her passion and vision in the culinary world.

