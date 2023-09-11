The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Charles Barron Roth as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Agricultural Studies and Agronomy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Charles Barron Roth is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Agricultural Studies and Agronomy.

Dr. Roth attended the University of Missouri where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Chemistry and a Master's degree in Soils. He then attended the University of Wisconsin where received a Doctor of Philosophy.

Charles Barron Roth

Inspired to pursue a career as an educator by his father, Dr. Roth is a specialist in agricultural studies and agronomy serving as a professor of agronomy at Purdue University from 1968 to 2001. While he has retired from that post, he maintains the title of professor emeritus at the university. When considering his successful career, the doctor attributes his drive and inquisitive attitude as major factors to his accomplishments. He asserts that he is most proud to have guided many students in their academic and professional endeavors.

A testament to his mastery of the fields, Dr. Roth has published more than 50 articles and participated both nationally and internationally in public speaking events pertaining to his field. Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Roth has served as the chair of the State Vision Services Committee of the Lions Club in Indiana for many years and is a member of his local United Methodist Church.

He would like to dedicate this honor with special thanks to his wife, Roberta Jean Roth, to whom he has been married 58 years.

