The Inner Circle acknowledges Cheryl L. White as a Pinnacle Professional of the Year

CINCINNATI, Ohio, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Cheryl L. White is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Manufacturing and Business Innovation.

Cheryl L. White has established herself as a respected entrepreneur and global business leader through her work as the founder of National Access Design LLC. With more than 30 years of experience in the door manufacturing industry, she has built a company recognized for innovation, operational excellence, and a strong commitment to social responsibility.

Cheryl L. White

National Access Design LLC manufactures a wide range of industrial access solutions, including swing doors, strip doors, freezer blast cell doors, industrial curtains, and dock seals. The company also serves as a distributor of air curtains, sectional doors, fiberglass doors, and dock equipment, supporting clients across diverse industries worldwide. Under Ms. White's leadership, the organization has grown into a global operation known for quality, reliability, and advanced material applications.

Ms. White's expertise spans entrepreneurship, manufacturing, international business, material science, and business operations. Her ability to guide complex manufacturing processes while expanding into global markets has positioned National Access Design LLC as a trusted partner for customers seeking durable and efficient access solutions.

She earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a focus on marketing and management from the University of Cincinnati in 1992. In addition to her academic background, Ms. White remains actively engaged in professional and business communities as a member of WEbank and as a board member with Goldman Sachs Small Business initiatives.

Community involvement is a central part of Ms. White's professional mission. She is deeply passionate about giving back and has supported numerous organizations, including Roselawn Community Center, Salem Woods Nursing Home, New Path Orphanage, Beech Acres, and Impact Agape. She has also hosted student manufacturing site tours and led STEM workshops to encourage education and workforce development among young people.

In October 2025, Ms. White represented Ohio manufacturing in Washington DC through a Goldman Sachs initiative, where she engaged with Senator Bernie Moreno on issues impacting small businesses and domestic manufacturing.

Looking ahead, Ms. White plans to expand National Access Design LLC into India and develop a new line of cold storage doors. Her forward focused vision continues to drive innovation, global growth, and meaningful community impact.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle