The Inner Circle acknowledges Ann Bogart as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

CUDAHY, Wis., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ann Bogart is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Residential and Investment Property Services.

Ann Bogart

Ann Bogart has built a distinguished career in residential and investment real estate, bringing over three decades of experience to buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Milwaukee County and the surrounding areas. As a Realtor with Lannon Stone Realty, she is known for her professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to her clients through every step of the real estate transaction.

Ms. Bogart guides clients through negotiations, contract execution, and long term planning with a level of availability and attention that has become a hallmark of her practice. Her expertise spans residential real estate, investor representation, buyer agency services, discount listing packages, property management, and resort management. She is also widely respected for her ability to identify profitable opportunities for investors and flippers while helping clients maximize value in competitive markets.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Bogart has earned recognition as a top producing agent, including achieving number one or top ten producer status for four consecutive years at Homesale Realty across seven offices with nearly two hundred agents. From 2009 through 2015, she specialized in rent to own transactions, successfully matching quality tenants with sellers and enabling home purchases within six to nine months during a challenging housing market. This strategy allowed sellers to achieve top value for their properties when traditional sales were difficult.

Ms. Bogart holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse and has maintained an active Wisconsin real estate license for more than thirty years. In 2025, she received honorable mention in Best Agents Magazine and was also recognized by Continental Who's Who in 2026. Her work and insight have additionally been featured by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Her professional affiliations include membership in the National Association of Realtors and recognition by Best Agents. Ms. Bogart credits her success to decades of leadership and management experience, including overseeing high volume residential and hospitality properties and directing large scale operations to ensure quality service and efficiency.

Outside of her professional life, Ms. Bogart maintains an active lifestyle and enjoys a wide range of pursuits including sports, travel, creative arts, and home renovation projects. She values time spent near the water and considers the Caribbean a favorite winter destination. Guided by the belief that availability, dedication, and advocacy are essential to client success, she remains focused on serving her community while preparing clients for long term growth in an evolving housing market.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle