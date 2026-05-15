The Inner Circle acknowledges Chris McConnell as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

PHOENIX, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Chris McConnell is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Communication Technology and Event Solutions.

Chris McConnell

Chris McConnell has built a successful career in communication technology and entrepreneurship, recognized for his leadership in delivering reliable radio systems and event communication solutions. As the owner of Titan Radio, he has spent more than a decade providing communication technology services, reseller partnerships, and operational support to clients across multiple industries.

Mr. McConnell is also the founder of Dollar Radio Rentals, a company specializing in radio rental solutions for events and conferences of all sizes. His work supports everything from small gatherings to large scale productions requiring thousands of communication units, ensuring seamless coordination and operational efficiency.

Widely respected for his expertise in communication technology, radio systems solutions, business development, and operational management, Mr. McConnell has played a key role in helping organizations maintain clear and effective communication in high demand environments. His entrepreneurial approach emphasizes reliability, scalability, and strong client partnerships.

He earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Education with a minor in Communications from Weber State University, where he was also recognized as Education Major of the Year. During his time at the university, he demonstrated leadership both academically and athletically, earning honors such as Team Captain of the football team, Academic Athlete of the Year, and the Kevin Lapa Award for team inspiration and leadership.

Throughout his career, Mr. McConnell has expanded multiple communications ventures, contributing to the growth and advancement of event technology services. His work has been recognized with a feature on the cover of Telecom Magazine in 2026, highlighting his impact within the telecommunications industry.

In addition to his professional achievements, he supports organizations such as Scottsdale Public Art, PANDA supporting the Steele Children's Research Center, and UNICEF. These efforts reflect his commitment to community engagement and global impact.

Outside of his work, Mr. McConnell enjoys snow skiing and international travel. He values time spent with his family, having traveled to more than 13 countries with his children.

Looking ahead, he plans to continue expanding and innovating within the communications and event technology industry, further strengthening his ability to deliver dependable solutions to clients nationwide.

Guided by a philosophy centered on entrepreneurial leadership, strong partnerships, and reliable service, Mr. McConnell remains committed to advancing communication technology and supporting the success of the organizations he serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle