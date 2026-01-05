The Inner Circle acknowledges, Connie L. Doyle as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

KRUM, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Connie L. Doyle is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Software Engineering and Technology Development.

Connie L. Doyle

Connie L. Doyle has established a distinguished career in software engineering, currently serving as the Senior Director of Software Engineering at Sagent M&C LLC since 2023. In this role, she oversees software development and process management, ensuring that updates and optimizations are implemented efficiently to maintain seamless functionality. Her leadership and expertise have positioned her as an integral part of the company's success, marking the pinnacle of her career thus far.

Ms. Doyle's academic foundation in data processing was established at Kentucky Technical College, where she earned her Associate of Arts degree. Over the course of her almost four-decade career, she has gained extensive experience in software development and business processes through a variety of roles, including 17+ years at Mr. Cooper, where she honed her technical and managerial skills. Her tenure in both consulting and manufacturing industries has provided her with a well-rounded perspective on technology leadership.

Her dedication and contributions have not gone unnoticed. Ms. Doyle has been honored with several prestigious accolades, including the President's Award from Information Alternatives in 1997. Additionally, she was recognized with the "Breakfast with Jay" honor from a senior colleague, further highlighting her impact within the organization.

Looking ahead, Ms. Doyle is committed to strengthening software engineering teams, fostering a culture of growth and collaboration, and advancing cutting-edge software solutions to enhance operational excellence. Through her leadership, she continues to drive innovation in the field of software engineering, ensuring long-term success in an ever-evolving industry.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle