The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Craig Minor as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

TOMBALL, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Craig Minor is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Leading Visionary Nursing Innovation at Houston Methodist.



At the forefront of healthcare leadership, Dr. Craig Minor is driving innovation in emergency nursing as Director of Emergency Services at Houston Methodist. Tasked with operationalizing the emergency department for the highly anticipated high-tech Hospital—which open in March 2025—Dr. Minor is spearheading efforts in staff recruitment, regulatory development, and team building, all while establishing a new benchmark for patient care and system efficiency.



With 17 years in healthcare, Dr. Minor brings a rare combination of clinical depth and administrative expertise to every role he undertakes. From critical care nurse to academic educator and hospital director, his journey reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing nursing practice and improving patient outcomes. Previously serving as Director of Critical Care at Sarah Bush Lincoln and Emergency Services Manager at Houston Methodist Willowbrook, he has played a pivotal role in shaping emergency department protocols and elevating team performance.



Dr. Minor holds an associate degree in nursing from Lake Land College, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University, and both a Master of Science in nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice in healthcare systems leadership from Chamberlain University. He is board certified as a Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN) through the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and Nurse Executive through the American Nurses Credentialing Center, where he also holds active memberships.



Among his groundbreaking contributions to the field is his published research on blood sampling from midline catheters—the first study of its kind—now influencing national infusion nursing standards. His work has earned him invitations to speak internationally, including a keynote address at the Unite Scientific Nursing Conference in Munich. Dr. Minor's honors include a 40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders Award from the Illinois Nurses Foundation and a prestigious President's Award in 2016.



Looking to the future, Dr. Minor envisions integrating emerging technologies like smart hospital solutions and WiFi 6 connectivity to revolutionize care delivery. With a focus on data-driven decision-making and connected systems, he aims to create sustainable, tech-enabled models that empower nursing teams and improve patient care across healthcare environments.

Dr. Craig Minor

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle