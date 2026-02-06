The Inner Circle acknowledges Connie Wildasinn as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Connie Wildasinn is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Residential Real Estate.

Connie Wildasinn, Broker and Owner of WGroup Realtors, is celebrated for her outstanding career spanning more than 30 years in residential real estate. Widely respected for her deep expertise and commitment to client success, she has established herself as a trusted leader in her field.

Connie Wildasinn

Ms. Wildasinn provides a full spectrum of real estate services, specializing in residential and income property sales, trust and probate transactions, short sales, distressed properties, offshore purchases, and 1031 exchanges. Known for her skill in contract writing, negotiations, and market evaluations, she consistently develops strategies that ensure seamless outcomes in even the most complex transactions.

Her professional designations include e-PRO®, GRI, and ABR, reflecting her dedication to professional growth and industry excellence. She is also a proud member of the National Association of Realtors and the California Association of Realtors.

Beyond her career achievements, Ms. Wildasinn actively contributes to her community through volunteer work, demonstrating her commitment to service and to the values that guide both her personal and professional life.

Looking ahead, Ms. Wildasinn is focused on the continued growth of WGroup Realtors. She emphasizes the importance of making informed purchases that create long-term income and generational wealth for her clients.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle