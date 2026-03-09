The Inner Circle acknowledges John B. Earley III as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to HVAC manufacturing

INDEPENDENCE, Mo., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John B. Earley III, an accomplished global operations executive with a distinguished career in HVAC manufacturing and business transformation, has announced his intention to pursue public service with a future campaign for Mayor of Independence, Missouri.

John B. Earley III

With more than two decades of leadership experience, Earley currently oversees operations across 30 factories worldwide, driving innovation and excellence in purchasing, logistics, finance, research and development, and market strategy. His leadership has earned him prestigious honors, including Supplier of the Year and the Electrolux Award in Mexico for operational excellence.

Throughout his career, Earley has successfully led the turnaround of six businesses, demonstrating a consistent record of improving performance, profitability, and team engagement. A dedicated mentor, he has guided numerous professionals into mid- and senior-level management roles, fostering the next generation of business leaders.

Earley's commitment to strategic development extends beyond the corporate sphere. He serves on the boards of UPS Customs and Bradley University, where he contributes to global logistics initiatives and academic excellence. He is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Operations Management from Salford University, UK, set to be conferred in 2026.

Outside his professional endeavors, Earley enjoys motorcycles, gardening, and landscaping activities that reflect his appreciation for precision, creativity, and balance.

With his proven record of results, collaborative leadership style, and deep commitment to community, John B. Earley III is poised to bring his operational excellence and strategic insight into the public arena.

