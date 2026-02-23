The Inner Circle acknowledges Courtney M. Preston as a Top Pinnacle Professional

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Courtney M. Preston is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of neurology.

Dr. Preston pursued higher education at Baylor University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with minors in Chemistry and Medical Humanities in 2005. She then attended the University of Texas Health Science Center-Houston where she earned a Medical Degree.

Courtney M. Preston

An expert in general neurology, Dr. Preston focuses her practice on conducting Electroneurodiagnostic (ENG) and Electroencephalogram (EEG) tests. Her responsibilities include evaluating and treating patients with various neurological disorders in a patient-centered practice. The doctor is also dedicated to providing the latest innovations in her field and is affiliated with several medical associations, including the American Medical Association (AMA); American Academy of Neurology (AAN); Texas Neurological Society; and Harris County Medical Society. Dr. Preston is affiliated with several Memorial Hermann hospitals, including Greater Heights Hospital; Memorial City Hospital; and Southwest Hospital.

When considering her illustrious career accomplishments, she is most proud of building her own medical practice and receiving recognition as a Top Doctor as well as being acknowledged as one of the Favorite Residents Teachers, highlighting her contribution to medical education. She attributes her significant contributions to the field to following her philosophy that centers around the importance of listening to patients and emphasizing patient-centered care. Dr. Preston also notes that she appreciates the support and guidance of her mentors, Raymond Martin, MD; Ernesto Enfante, MD; and Omotola Hope, MD.

Her future projections involve a commitment to providing consistent great care for her patients, suggesting her dedication to ongoing medical excellence and patient well-being. Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Preston enjoys vacationing in Disney World; being an audiophile; traveling; and spending quality time with family. She expresses gratitude to her family, particularly her wife's family, for their love and support.

