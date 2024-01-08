The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Craig F. Ashton as a Top Pinnacle Life Professional

News provided by

The Inner Circle

08 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET

FAIR OAKS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Craig F. Ashton is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Life Professional for his contributions to the field of Law.

Mr. Ashton began his studies at UC Berkeley, earning a Bachelor's degree. He then attended Pepperdine University School of Law where he received a Doctor of Jurisprudence. The attorney has seen extraordinary success specializing in Personal Injury, winning hundreds of millions of dollars in injury settlements, awards, judgements, and jury verdicts.

Practicing since 1993, Mr. Ashton is a member of the California Bar Association and asserts that he is dedicated to obtaining justice for those injured by another's negligence or recklessness. He said that he believes that personal interaction with clients is key to achieving success in a case because it allows him to build relationships with them while also understanding their needs and concerns.

The attorney is known as "The Ironman of Injury Settlement" and is an avid athlete who competes in Ironman Triathlons both nationally and internationally. He notes that Ironman Triathlons are the most grueling tests in sports, featuring a 2.4-mile swim; 112-mile bike ride; and 26.2-mile run all completed within 17 hours. The dedication, determination, and focus as an award-winning triathlete required to successfully complete competitions are the same traits necessary to advocate for his clients. A testament to his athletic abilities, Mr. Ashton has also swum from Alcatraz to San Francisco four times with the sharks, of course, extending professional courtesy.

Known among peers and clients as a thorough, caring, and aggressive attorney, Mr. Ashton exudes confidence and professionalism, ensuring clients that they can expect personalized attention from beginning to end. He asserts that he works closely with the client every step of the way so that he can understand the individual needs and build trust between himself and his clientele. The attorney explained that this relationship ultimately leads to greater satisfaction with the outcome in any given case. Clients can also count on him having the endurance necessary to take the case all the way to trial if necessary because, as evidenced by his five awards-he IS an Ironman

Mr. Ashton is also proud to be a descendant of Revolutionary royalty. His fifth-generation grandfathers are Richard Henry Lee and John Augustine Washington, while George Washington is Mr. Ashton's direct great-uncle (5th), proving that extraordinary leadership and prowess run in the attorney's family. Mr. Ashton would like to dedicate this honor to his wife of 12 years, Tanya, and his brother Scott Randall Ashton, for their tremendous support.

Contact:
Katherine Green
516-825-5634
[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Anika Chowhan as a Trusted Healthcare Professional

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Anika Chowhan is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions to Pediatrics....
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ivy Chang as a Life Achiever 2024

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ivy Chang as a Life Achiever 2024

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ivy Chang is acknowledged as a Life Achiever 2024 for her contributions to the field of Public Relations....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.