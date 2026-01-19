The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dale Armour as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dale Armour is honored as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Law Enforcement.

Dale Armour has built a remarkable career spanning more than 40 years in law enforcement, where he has become known for his leadership, dedication to public safety, and commitment to his community. Throughout his career, he has held key positions in policing while also establishing himself as a published author, sharing his insights and experiences with a broader audience.

Dale Armour

Mr. Armour's educational achievements include an Associate of Arts degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Excelsior University. His academic and professional training has been further enriched through the FBI National Academy Session 247, FBI- LEEDA,Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, the University of Tennessee's Government Management Institute, and Tennessee's Municipal Technical Advisory Service. These affiliations reflect his ongoing pursuit of excellence and dedication to remaining at the forefront of law enforcement practices.

In addition to his professional work, Mr. Armour maintains active involvement with local and community organizations, underscoring his belief in service beyond his department. His career accomplishments and contributions highlight a lifetime of commitment to ensuring safety and fostering trust within his community.

Outside of his professional duties, Mr. Armour enjoys traveling and spending quality time with his family. He acknowledges the profound influence of his father, Commissioner Claude Armour, and Jeff Long, both of whom served as mentors throughout his career. Above all, he expresses gratitude to his wife Cindy for her unwavering love and support.

Looking ahead, Dale Armour remains focused on continuing his service to his community while building upon his legacy as a leader in law enforcement.

