The Inner Circle acknowledges, Andrij O Baran, MD, FACC as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Andrij O Baran, MD, FACC is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Distinguished Cardiologist and Community Leader with Over Four Decades of Clinical Excellence.

Dr. Andrij O. Baran, FACC, has been at the forefront of cardiovascular care for more than 40 years in the Saratoga Springs, New York area.

Andrij O Baran MD, FACC

As the founder of his practice, Dr. Baran offers comprehensive diagnostic and clinical cardiology services, including echocardiography, pacemaker implantation, and nuclear cardiography. His approach is rooted in clear, compassionate communication, ensuring that patients understand their diagnoses and treatment options fully.

Dr. Baran began his academic journey with a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Columbia University, followed by a Doctor of Medicine from Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Albany Medical Center and went on to pursue advanced fellowship training in cardiology at both the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital and Harvard University's New England Deaconess Hospital. He is board certified in both cardiovascular disease and internal medicine.

Throughout his career, Dr. Baran has remained committed to clinical excellence and patient advocacy. A Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a member of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, he is also an active contributor to global causes. As President of the Ukrainian Congress Committee's Capital District Branch, he plays a key role in raising funds for humanitarian and medical aid in support of Ukraine. In addition, he teaches Ukrainian history at a local Saturday school, helping to preserve and share his cultural heritage with future generations.

Dr. Baran has been married to Elizabeth Baran for 46 years, and together they have two children, Dimitriy and Natalia. His legacy as a physician is matched by his lifelong dedication to education, service, and community leadership.

