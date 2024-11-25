The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dan-Phi V. Nguyen as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dan-Phi V. Nguyen is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Leading Excellence in Family Law and Client Advocacy.

Dan-Phi V. Nguyen, a distinguished attorney specializing in family law, is making a significant impact in the legal field with nearly 15 years of experience. As the managing attorney and owner of The Law Office of Dan-Phi V. Nguyen PLLC, he has demonstrated exceptional skill in family law, child welfare, and defense litigation.

Dan-Phi V. Nguyen

Since establishing his firm in 2020, Mr. Nguyen has been at the forefront of complex family law cases involving divorce actions, marital property division, child custody disputes between parents as well as defending against child custody removal cases initiated by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (TDFPS), most notably referred to as Child Protective Services (CPS). His expertise extends to litigating child custody disputes all the way to trial, acted as lead counsel in multiple jury trials in his career as a former prosecutor and privately retained counsel, challenging child protective services investigative findings, and successfully facilitating fair and equitable outcomes through mediation. Notably, Mr. Nguyen achieved a significant milestone by winning his first appeal in front of the First District Court of Appeals of Texas following the trial court's outright dismissal of his petition for bill of review of an underlying child custody matter, that was allegedly procured by fraud and forgery. Mr. Nguyen completed his undergraduate studies in 2004 at the formerly known institution of Houston Baptist University, now known as Houston Christian University earning himself a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Finance. After working for three years as real estate sales and leasing agent for his mother's real estate brokerage, Alpha Realtors, he sought out to earn his Juris Doctorate from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, beginning in 2007 and graduating in 2010. He earned his license to practice law with the Texas State Bar since May 2011 after passing the bar exam.

His professional affiliations include the Texas Association of Family Defense Attorneys (TAFDA), Houston Bar Association (HBA), Houston Trial Lawyers Association (HTLA), South Asian Bar Association (SABA), Asian American Bar Association of Houston (AABA), and is involved in the Family Law Sections and Child Welfare Law Sections of the State Bar of Texas. Mr. Nguyen's legal career accomplishments have earned him recognition by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys as one of the Nationally Ranked 'Top Ten' Attorneys for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024. Before founding his firm, Mr. Nguyen's legal career took off in his first role as a former CPS prosecutor for the Office of the Harris County Attorney during the Vince Ryan administration. During his 8 year tenure there, he represented the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in prosecuting parents or guardians on child custody cases involving abuse and neglect; and was part of a small task force. He later ventured into private practice at two reputable boutique law firms, and shortly thereafter took off on his own to open the Law Office of Dan-Phi V. Nguyen, PLLC. where he worked on breach of contract, child custody, and divorce issues. He also has a rich history of involvement in family and juvenile courts, contributing to task forces and presenting lectures on special immigration juvenile status, child welfare litigation techniques, Mr. Nguyen is supported by a strong network of mentors, many of which who are former colleagues from his time at the Harris County Attorney's Office, including but not limited to Assistant County Attorneys Deanna Carlson-Fornataro, Tom Wallace, Steven Dieu, Mimi Han, Francie Aguirre, as well as others outside of that office including former District Judge John F. Phillips, and Judge Bonnie Hellums, and the late Richard L. Flowers. Mr. Queen especially wishes to express his gratitude to his beautiful wife, Nhi Thuy Tran, and Charlize Thi-Lan Nguyen who is his teenage daughter from a previous marriage for their unwavering support during the beginning stages of his solo practice. His future vision includes continued growth and success in his family law practice, with a steadfast commitment zealous advocacy on behalf of his clients and judicial integrity. He hopes to one day be in a position to where he is able to run for a seat as an elected district court judge or justice with the Court of Appeals.

