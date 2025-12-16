The Inner Circle acknowledges, Lee Campbell Drinkard as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lee Campbell Drinkard, MD, FACP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Hematology, Oncology, and Palliative Care.

Lee Campbell Drinkard, MD, FACP

Dr. Lee Campbell Drinkard, MD, FACP, is a respected physician whose career reflects deep expertise in general hematology and oncology, as well as hospice and palliative care. Currently practicing locum tenens, Dr. Drinkard travels across the country to care for patients with a wide range of complex conditions, providing thoughtful consultations on malignancies and tumors, both malignant and benign.

A graduate of West Virginia University, Dr. Drinkard earned a Bachelor of Science with a double major in biology and chemistry in 1979, followed by his Doctor of Medicine from West Virginia University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at George Washington University affiliated hospitals and went on to complete his fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Chicago affiliated hospitals. He credits renowned mentor Dr. Everett Vokes, MD, for helping shape his commitment to evidence-based care and patient-centered practice.

Board certified in internal medicine, hematology, oncology, and hospice and palliative care, Dr. Drinkard combines clinical knowledge with a compassionate approach that puts patients and families at ease during challenging times. His work is supported by active involvement in professional organizations including the American Society of Hematology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society for Hospice and Palliative Medicine, and the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

Throughout his career, Dr. Drinkard has contributed to the field through multiple publications in oncology, furthering research and sharing insights that support advances in treatment and patient outcomes.

With decades of experience, Dr. Drinkard remains committed to delivering high-quality, personalized care wherever he is needed, ensuring that each patient receives the support and expertise they deserve.

