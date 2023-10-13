The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Daniel R. Wesley as a Pinnacle Life Achiever for his contributions to the fields of Emergency Medicine and Education

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Daniel R. Wesley is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Achiever for his contributions to the fields of Emergency Medicine and Education.

Daniel R. Wesley

Mr. Wesley pursued higher education at Montreat College where he earned an Associate of Science in Biology in 2010. He later attended Western Carolina University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical Care and a Master's degree in Health Science. In addition to this scholarship, he is certified as a paramedic in NC and SC, as well as a National Registry Paramedic; a National EMS Educator (NAEMSE) Level l and Level 2 Instructor; a NC Level 2 Paramedic Instructor; a Basic (BLS) and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Instructor; and a Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) and Handtevy Instructor as well as a Prehospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) Instructor.

Mr. Wesley began his distinguished career in the medical field serving as a field training officer and lead senior paramedic 3 for Spartanburg EMS and as a clinical preceptor and emergency medical technician for Western Carolina University, which he joined in 2021. Currently an educator at Blue Ridge Community College, Mr. Wesley is an expert in pre-hospital care for emergency medical services and teaches pre-hospital providers in training; maintains his program's accreditation with national and state accrediting bodies; oversees all emergency medical sciences courses for quality and for adherence to college, state and national regulations; maintains relationships with community partners; and facilitates trainings.

With more than a decade of experience in the field, Mr. Wesley is recognized for his exceptional direction of the Emergency Medical Science Program and is proud to have been awarded his college's 2022 Faculty Person of the Year after just a year at the institution. He attributes his success to his passion for helping others, a quality that he honed as an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

Looking to the future, Mr. Wesley plans to remain active in higher education and to continue expanding the scope of operations at the Emergency Medical Science Program. He asserts that the paramedic program is on track to double in size which is an exciting time to lead the program. Continuing his legacy of excellence, Mr. Wesley hopes to become the dean or vice president of the college.

Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in the field, Mr. Wesley is a member of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and the National Association of Emergency Medical Services Educators. He considers being able to teach the next generation of paramedics as a career highlight and would like to acknowledge his mentors, Dr. Denise Wilfong and Dr. Evelyn Wilson, and Philip Hosmer and thank them for their support and guidance.

Mr. Wesley notes that his success is mostly due to implementing his philosophy that he "treats patients like family," and that extends to his students at the college. Aside from his professional pursuits, the educator enjoys vacationing in Florida with his family, hiking, and camping.

