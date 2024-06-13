The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Cary Simon as a Top Pinnacle Professional

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Cary Simon is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Freight and Logistics.

Cary Simon

A proven leader in the field, Mr. Simon is a renowned expert in consulting; operations; and strategic management in the freight and logistics fields. Among his many responsibilities at B-52 Logistics LLC, the business professional provides DOD approved transport and final mile services in an international market, partnering with Groupo SGL and RH Shipping, the two largest logistics companies in Mexico.

Mr. Simon has more than 23 years of experience in the industry and 7 months in his current position He is a member of numerous professional organizations including Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA); Transportation Club of Jacksonville; Propeller Club (Volunteer); and the Department of Defense (DOD). He prepared for his illustrious career by earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1984.

When considering his career, Mr. Simon considers owning his own logistics company for more than 15 years as one of his greatest accomplishments. He is also proud that he was able to sell that company and is now COO for the family-owned company, B-52 Logistics. Mr. Simon has also received many accolades during his career including recognition in the Top Fastest Growing Companies by INC Magazine while at SNS Logistics. He contributes much of his success to his mentors, Dave Phillips and Brad Jacobs, and believes that key mentors are the secret to success.

While not pursuing his professional endeavors, Mr. Simon enjoys golf, hockey, and spending time with his family. Looking to the future, he plans to grow the current company to $150 million.

