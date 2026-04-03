The Inner Circle acknowledges Daniela T. Rizzo as a 2026 Pinnacle Lifetime Member

BRONXVILLE, N.Y., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Daniela T. Rizzo is recognized as a 2026 Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Excellence in Psychiatry and Regenerative Medicine.

Daniela Rizzo

Dr. Daniela Rizzo has built a distinguished career in medicine defined by clinical expertise, compassionate care, and a commitment to advancing both psychiatric treatment and regenerative health. As a practicing psychiatrist, she specializes in treating adults with ADHD, insomnia, anxiety, and depression, with a particular focus on high achieving individuals who experience non severe presentations of these conditions. Her approach combines evidence based treatment with attentive support, helping patients achieve clarity, balance, and improved daily functioning.

In addition to her psychiatric practice, Dr. Rizzo operates Mercy Medical Spa where she applies her training in regenerative and aesthetic medical treatments. Her work in this setting reflects her belief in comprehensive wellness that supports both mental and physical health.

Expanding her work beyond clinical care, Dr. Rizzo is also launching two upcoming books, The Longevity Kitchen and The Thriving Practice. These works reflect her dedication to helping individuals and healthcare professionals adopt practical strategies that support long term wellness, performance, and sustainable medical practice.

She earned her medical degree from the Universidade São Francisco in Sao Paulo, Brazil and completed her psychiatric residency at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in both Brazil and New York City. She is currently completing a fellowship in regenerative medicine with the American Academy of Anti Aging Medicine and is expected to graduate in 2026. The doctor is board certified in psychiatry and procedural medicine, reinforcing her strong clinical foundation.

Her professional affiliations include the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders, the American Academy of Anti Aging Medicine, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Medical Association, and the American Psychological Association. Dr. Rizzo is multilingual and mentors physician assistants and medical students abroad through the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders, reflecting her commitment to shaping the next generation of clinicians.

Dr. Rizzo credits mentors Jacob Appell MD JD and Melinda Lantz MD for influencing her professional development and reinforcing her dedication to patient centered care.

Beyond her work in medicine, she values family as an essential part of her life. She has been married to her husband James Rizzo for ten years, and together they share a passion for health, fitness, and community.

Looking ahead, Dr. Rizzo plans to open a regenerative medicine clinic with her husband, who is a personal trainer. This future venture will allow them to combine their expertise in mental health, physical wellness, and advanced medical treatments to support patients in achieving long term vitality.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle