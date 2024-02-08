The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David A. Kisselman acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional

08 Feb, 2024

FRUITA, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David A. Kisselman is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as a Renowned Geologist and Entrepreneur. 

Mr. Kisselman is a distinguished individual with a remarkable career spanning over five decades, marked by expertise in a wide array of fields, including geology, oil and gas, biochemistry, petrophysics, chemical engineering, software engineering, and database development and administration. In 2019, he ventured into the world of art, creating exquisite jewelry and sculptures using rock specimens collected from diverse locations around the globe. This pioneering endeavor has given rise to a unique art genre that celebrates the intrinsic beauty of these rocks.

Mr. Kisselman's wealth of knowledge encompasses geology, petrophysics, chemical engineering, software engineering, and database development and administration. His diverse background has equipped him with a multifaceted skill set that has been instrumental in shaping his successful career.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Kisselman has held various significant positions, including roles as:

Well logging engineer
Senior consultant in petrophysics
Senior project manager of scientific software
Manager of software development
Senior database programmer
Director of software engineering

His extensive experience and proficiency have contributed to his success in various fields, reflecting his adaptability and versatility.

Mr. Kisselman earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and Mathematics from the Metropolitan State University of Denver in 1976, laying the foundation for his illustrious career.

Mr. Kisselman is affiliated with the American Association of Professional Geologists, a testament to his commitment to the field of geology.

In 2019, Mr. Kisselman embarked on a new entrepreneurial journey that marries his passion for geology with artistry. He creates stunning jewelry and sculptures using rock specimens collected from across the globe. This innovative art genre captivates the inherent beauty of these rocks and has garnered attention for its uniqueness.

Mr. Kisselman attributes much of his success to his deep faith and believes that his career path was set by a higher power. Looking to the future, he envisions continued growth and success for his business, with a target market that includes billionaires. Furthermore, he is committed to allocating half of the generated profits to charitable causes, reflecting his dedication to making a positive impact on the world.

