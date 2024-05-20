The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Brian J. Hudec, DMD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

AVON, Ohio, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Brian J. Hudec, DMD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Dentistry field.

Dr. Hudec, a compassionate and dedicated dentist, is making a difference in the field of dentistry through his commitment to providing quality care and building strong patient relationships. With a background in general dentistry and a passion for ensuring the well-being of his patients, Dr. Hudec has become a trusted figure in his community.

Dr. Hudec is a proud member of the Hudec Dental team, a practice specializing in a wide range of dental services, including cosmetic dentistry, periodontal treatment, implants, extractions, and root canals. His dedication to his profession and his patients shines through in every aspect of his work.

One of Dr. Hudec's core values is the importance of building personal relationships with his patients. He strives to create a welcoming and comfortable environment, ensuring that patients feel at ease during their visits.

Dr. Hudec earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Dayton. He furthered his education by graduating with a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in 2017. His commitment to excellence in dentistry led him to complete a postgraduate residency in general practice dentistry at Denver Health in Denver, Colorado.

Dr. Hudec is grateful for the unwavering support of his family, including his father, John Hudec, DDS, his brother, Michael Hudec, and his loving wife of seven years, Kelley Hudec, along with their two children.

Outside of his dental practice, Dr. Hudec is an avid sports enthusiast who passionately supports teams such as the Browns, Cavs, Guardians, and the Dayton Flyers. He enjoys activities like golf and skiing.

Dr. Hudec's dedication to the field of dentistry is unwavering. He is committed to the growth and success of his dental practice and aims to continue providing quality dental care to his patients.

