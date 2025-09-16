The Inner Circle acknowledges, David M. Sullivan II, CEO as an Inner Circle Lifetime member

GLENDALE, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David M. Sullivan II, CEO is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime member for his contributions to Federal Market Strategy Expertise and Rural Innovation Initiatives.

David M. Sullivan II, CEO

David M. Sullivan II, CEO and founder of a nationally recognized consulting firm, is celebrated for his leadership in helping small, midsize, and large companies navigate the complex federal market space. With over 25 years of experience in business strategy, federal contracting, and government policy, Mr. Sullivan provides strategic consulting services in strategic planning, executive coaching, and the full business development lifecycle.

Mr. Sullivan's work has contributed to securing major U.S. government contracts worth nearly $50 billion, primarily in advanced technology and communications. A former US Senate staffer and Lobbyist with deep knowledge of telecom and technology legislation, he played a key role in allowing satellite providers to rebroadcast local content—expanding access and equity across underserved markets.

In addition to his consulting practice, Mr. Sullivan co-founded a nonprofit organization, CREATE Centers Inc., dedicated to revitalizing underserved communities by bridging the Digital Divide. This initiative reflects his broader commitment to social impact and technological advancement. He was also recently voted in as a member of the Board of Directors of the Phoenix Conservatory of Music, further expanding his civic engagement and support for educational and cultural initiatives.

Mr. Sullivan earned a master's degree in political management from George Washington University's Graduate School of Political Management and a bachelor's degree in political science from Randolph-Macon College. He actively shares thought leadership content on LinkedIn and other platforms, and continues to influence policy and business through strategic commentary and networking.

A cancer survivor, Mr. Sullivan supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and credits his personal resilience, strong education, and guidance from exceptional mentors as foundational to his career. He dedicates his continued work to the memory of his grandmother, E. Kathleen Sullivan.

Looking ahead, Mr. Sullivan plans to further establish himself as a leading voice in federal contracting strategy while continuing to grow both his consulting firm and CREATE Centers to meet the evolving needs of the underserved in America and throughout the world.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle