The Inner Circle acknowledges, Steven L. McCabe, PhD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

LAWRENCE, Kan., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Steven L. McCabe, PhD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Leading Government Engineering Efforts.

Steven L. McCabe, PhD, brings decades of expertise in engineering, particularly in earthquake hazard reduction efforts, to his role as Director, Disaster Impact Reduction Office at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). With a robust academic background including a Doctor of Philosophy in civil engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Dr. McCabe has been instrumental in managing critical national programs such as the National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program (NWIRP) and the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program (NEHRP). His leadership extends to disaster and failure studies, enhancing building safety standards against natural disasters.

Dr. McCabe's career is marked by significant contributions to earthquake hazard reduction and leadership roles in both academic and governmental sectors. He is a Licensed Professional Engineer in Kansas and Colorado, affiliated with professional organizations including ASCE, ASME, ACI, and EERI. Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. McCabe actively participates in local community and charitable initiatives.

With his wife Annie by his side, Dr. McCabe enjoys spectator sports and has a fondness for dogs. He attributes much of his career success to the guidance of his mentor, Dr. William J. Hall.

Looking forward, Dr. McCabe is committed to ensuring the reauthorization and adequate funding of statutory programs under his leadership at NIST. His future projections include further enhancing building safety standards to mitigate natural disaster risks, reflecting his ongoing dedication to engineering excellence and public safety.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle