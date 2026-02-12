The Inner Circle acknowledges David Reynolds Thrasher, MD as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David Reynolds Thrasher, MD, is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Pulmonary Medicine and Community Service.

Dr. David Reynolds Thrasher has dedicated his career to advancing medicine, education, and community well-being. With decades of expertise in pulmonary medicine, he has combined clinical excellence with a strong commitment to leadership and service.

Dr. Thrasher earned his Bachelor of Science and Masters degree from Auburn University before completing his Doctor of Medicine at The University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. He continued his training with an internship, and residency, in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Pulmonary Medicine at UAB. He was admitted as a diplomate to the National Board of Medical Examiners in 1979, the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1981, and later in Pulmonary Medicine that same year.

Actively engaged in both professional and civic life, Dr. Thrasher serves on the Alabama State Board of Public Health, Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and on the Board of Directors at Auburn University Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is also on the Auburn University's Research and Technology Board of Directors. He also contributes his time to organizations such as the Alabama Wildlife Federation, Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other local community initiatives.

Throughout his career, Dr. Thrasher has been recognized with numerous awards, including the W. Kelly Mosley Environment Award from Auburn University, the Battle S. Searcy III Memorial Award for Psychiatry, the International Quality of Life Award by Auburn University, and the Ethics in Business Award. In 2021, he was honored as a COVID-19 Hero by the Samaritan Counseling Center. His contributions to medicine and community have also been recognized with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame, AWF Lifetime Achievement Award, ODK Pillar of Leadership Award, Nolan Healthcare "Healthcare Pioneer" Award, Alabama Conservationist of the Year 2016, and his designation as a Champion of Character by the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition in 2022. He was recognized by the Martin L King Memorial Church for "Outstanding Community Service", and honored by the Alabama Legislature and Governor Kay Ivey for "Leadership during the Covid Pandemic"

Dr. Thrasher attributes his inspiration to mentors such as General Will Tankersley, and his parents, Reynolds and Carolyn Thrasher. He values time with his wife, Alice, as well as their children and grandchildren, who have been a source of love and support throughout his journey. Looking ahead, he remains dedicated to educating future generations and continuing his mission to save lives and uplift communities.

