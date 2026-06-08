The Inner Circle acknowledges Dawn Delise Pelon as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dawn Delise Pelon is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for his contributions to Brand Development and Strategic Marketing.

Dawn Delise Pelon has established herself as a respected entrepreneur and marketing strategist whose work spans brand development, business growth, and innovative marketing initiatives. Through her entrepreneurial efforts, she provides organizations with strategic guidance in areas including go to market planning, employee training, social media management, web development, video production, content creation, and marketing event support.

Ms. Pelon is known for helping businesses strengthen their market presence and align their teams around sustainable growth strategies. Her work has supported both B2B and B2C organizations by developing cohesive brand identities, launching national advertising campaigns, and creating data driven marketing initiatives that enhance visibility and business performance.

Throughout her career, Ms. Pelon has partnered with respected legacy brands while also supporting emerging companies seeking to refine their messaging and market positioning. Her leadership has been instrumental in guiding large scale brand transformations, strengthening dealer and channel enablement programs, and implementing operational strategies that drive measurable results. She also integrates emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence tools, to streamline marketing operations and support innovative business solutions.

Ms. Pelon earned a Master's degree in Communications from Michigan State University in 2001 and a Bachelor's degree in Business and Marketing from the University of Michigan in 1995. In addition to her professional work, she serves as a board member of Easterseals, reflecting her dedication to community service and support for organizations that enhance the lives of individuals and families.

Her achievements have been recognized through honors including the MIN-S Integrative Marketing Award for B2B Marketing in 2014 and recognition as an Influential Women Verified leader. Beyond her professional pursuits, Ms. Pelon is an accomplished marathon runner who has completed 18 marathons, demonstrating the same determination and discipline that define her career.

Looking ahead, Ms. Pelon remains focused on expanding and scaling her business while continuing to help organizations build strong brands and achieve lasting market impact. Guided by a philosophy centered on strategic growth, innovation, and meaningful collaboration, she continues to support businesses in navigating an increasingly dynamic and competitive marketplace.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle