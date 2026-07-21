The Inner Circle acknowledges Shankari Thiagarajan as Pinnacle Professional of The Year

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Shankari Thiagarajan is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Information Technology and Agile Delivery.

Shankari Thiagarajan

Shankari Thiagarajan has established a distinguished career in information technology project and program management, recognized for her expertise in agile delivery, digital transformation, and cross functional leadership across multiple industries. Currently serving as project manager and scrum master at Astellas Pharma Inc., she oversees agile delivery initiatives supporting global life science programs.

With more than 15 years of experience spanning technology and pharmaceutical sectors, Ms. Thiagarajan has developed a reputation for leading complex implementations and driving operational efficiency. Her expertise includes agile methodologies, project and delivery management, product ownership, healthcare IT, telecom and network optimization, financial services modernization, retail technology upgrades, and GIS and digital mapping solutions.

Ms. Thiagarajan earned a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership from Campbellsville University, a Master of Science in Information Systems from Virginia Tech, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University College of Engineering Hyderabad.

Throughout her career, she has contributed to major organizations across a wide range of industries. Her accomplishments include leading agile transformations at Cigna, overseeing retail technology upgrades at Walmart, managing large scale telecom transformation initiatives at T Mobile and Verizon, and modernizing financial platforms at Security Finance. She also contributed to the early development of Google Maps during her tenure at Google India, advancing to team lead within a year.

In addition to her corporate achievements, Ms. Thiagarajan is the creator of the YouTube channel My Experiments with Life – #Positivity #Learning, launched in 2023. Through this platform, she shares motivational content and insights focused on personal growth, technology, spirituality, and lifelong learning.

Her professional accomplishments have been recognized through honors including Marquis Who's Who 2026, a featured podcast interview with Jim Masters on Close Up TV hosted across Apple Radio, Spotify, and iHeart., recognition in The National Law Review & EIN Presswire, and a certificate of appreciation from Virginia Tech for academic excellence and community involvement.

Outside of her professional work, Ms. Thiagarajan enjoys creating motivational YouTube content, exploring technology and spirituality, listening to contemporary music, and pursuing philanthropic and educational interests. She credits her strong work ethic and determination to the example set by her parents.

Looking ahead, she plans to continue advancing her leadership capabilities and pursue executive level opportunities that allow her to make significant contributions within the information technology sector.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in courage, persistence, and continuous learning, Ms. Thiagarajan remains committed to professional growth while inspiring others to pursue excellence and self-improvement.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle