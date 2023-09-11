The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dennis K. Burns as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Neuropathology

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dennis K. Burns is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Neuropathology.             

Dennis K. Burns, MD
Dennis K. Burns, MD

Dr. Burns launched his pursuit of higher education at Baylor University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1974. He then attended Texas Southwestern Medical School where he received an MD in 1978. Always seeking knowledge, the doctor was in the middle of his residency when he changed his focus to anatomic and clinical pathology which he completed at Parkland Hospital and the Dallas Veterans Administration Medical Center. The doctor capped his formal education with fellowships in surgical pathology and neuropathology completed at the University of Texas Southwestern from 1978 to 1985.

Board-certified in anatomic, clinical, and neuropathology by the American Board of Pathology (ABPath), Dr. Burns explained that the mission of the ABPath is to promote the health of the public and advance the practice and science of pathology by establishing voluntary certification standards and assessing the qualifications of those seeking to practice the specialty of pathology. The doctor said that pathology is a branch of medical science that involves the study and diagnosis of disease through the examination of surgically removed organs, tissues, bodily fluids, and in some cases, the whole body. Pathologists are physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and management of diseases by laboratory methods.

Highly revered for his mastery of pathology, the doctor is currently the Distinguished Teaching Professor (Emeritus) within the Department of Pathology at UT Southwestern Medical Center where he has been teaching both undergraduate and graduate medical education collaborative research with numerous UT Southwestern laboratories and clinical neuropathology with special emphasis on neuromuscular pathology since 1984. The doctor explained that "teaching has always been a source of deep satisfaction and inspiration to me. It is a privilege to be able to share knowledge and, perhaps more importantly, to inspire others to actively engage in the learning process. This takes on special significance for me when I remember that those individuals that I have the privilege of teaching are those who will provide medical care for other human beings. The benefits of teaching are reciprocal in that teaching, more than any other activity, inspires me to remain a life-long learner." 

Demonstrating his passion for teaching, Dr. Burns has received multiple teaching awards including the Texas Super Doctors Hall of Fame (2020); Minnie Stevens Piper Professor (2016); University of Texas Regents Outstanding Teaching Award (2016); Texas Super Doctors (2015-2020); UT Southwestern Medical School Academic Marshal (2010-2018); Best Doctors in America (2009-2020); Pre-Clinical Distinguished Educator Award (2006); Alpha Omega Alpha (1977); State of Texas Merit Scholarship (1975;) Robert A. Welch Foundation Merit Scholarship (1972-1974); Medical Student Faculty Teaching Awards (1984 1985 1994 1998 1999 2000 2001 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2014 2016 2017); and Vernie A. Stembridge Faculty Teaching Award (1993 2015).

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Burns cherishes time with his family and is an avid fly fisherman, fly tyer, and student of history.

