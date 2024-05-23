The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jude A. Acloque, MD acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jude A. Acloque, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Transforming Healthcare Through Compassionate Primary Care.

Dr. Acloque, a board-certified internist, leads the charge in providing comprehensive primary care services at Obsidian Healthcare, a private practice dedicated to preventive medicine and advanced treatments for conditions like diabetes and joint pain. With expertise honed through years of practice, Dr. Acloque specializes in utilizing cutting-edge therapies such as the Stem Wave system for joint pain management.



His academic journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Florida Atlantic University, followed by a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine. Dr. Acloque completed his internal medicine residency at Damas Hospital in Ponce, Puerto Rico, solidifying his foundation as an internist.



Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Acloque actively engages with the community, offering public speaking engagements at the local YMCA and coaching a U12 traveling soccer team. His commitment to wellness extends beyond the confines of his practice, embodying his philosophy of advocacy and support for those in need.



Dr. Acloque attributes his success to the guidance of his mentor, Dr. Michael Strauss, and draws inspiration from his father, Hansy Acloque, and cousin, Dr. Gerard Acloque. For Dr. Acloque, medicine is not just a profession but a deeply personal commitment to the well-being of his patients and the broader community.

